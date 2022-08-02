Jefferies Financial Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $77.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.
ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.48.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of ON opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
