Jefferies Financial Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $77.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

