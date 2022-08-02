JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

