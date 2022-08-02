Jens Frank Ruppert Sells 24,946 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jens Frank Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,864.00.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,196. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 125,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

