JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

