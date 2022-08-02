JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $477,506,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

