JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 13,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.1% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.4% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 224,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 3.0 %

TWLO opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $384.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

