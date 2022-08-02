JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.9 %

PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

