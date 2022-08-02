JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 280,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of V stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
