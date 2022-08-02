JJJ Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

