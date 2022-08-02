Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 128,322 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 128,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

