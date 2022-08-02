Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

