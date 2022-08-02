Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 5,298 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

