Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

