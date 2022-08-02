Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after buying an additional 501,137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 317,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,445,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 281,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

