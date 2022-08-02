Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $354,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

