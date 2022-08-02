Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

