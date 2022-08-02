Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 707 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IJR opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

