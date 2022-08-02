Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. 4,217,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,452. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

