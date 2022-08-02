Joseph B. Armes Sells 6,073 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.7 %
CSWI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 33,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
