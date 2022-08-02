Joseph B. Armes Sells 6,073 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 1.7 %

CSWI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 33,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

