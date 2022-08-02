JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target to €9.60

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($19.59) to €9.60 ($9.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InPost from €8.60 ($8.87) to €9.00 ($9.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
InPost Stock Down 4.6 %
InPost stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,205. InPost has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.
About InPost
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.
