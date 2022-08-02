Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.89 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. Kadant has a twelve month low of $168.43 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

