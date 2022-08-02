Kara West Sells 2,778 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:COF traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

