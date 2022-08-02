Katalyo 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,178.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $297,887.50 and approximately $22,178.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Katalyo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.