Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.98

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Kava has a market cap of $474.86 million and approximately $83.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00008677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 244,253,036 coins and its circulating supply is 239,284,286 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

