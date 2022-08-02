KBC Group NV Acquires 21,679 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

