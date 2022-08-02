KBC Group NV Buys 110,275 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $51,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.