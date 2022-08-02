KBC Group NV Has $41.43 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $41,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $32,237,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $502.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.