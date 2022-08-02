KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $180.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.
About KCCPAD
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
