KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $180.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

