Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Qorvo by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Qorvo by 460.7% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.49. 836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,405. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

