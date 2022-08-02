Kendall Capital Management Buys 5,950 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.