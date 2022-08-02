Kendall Capital Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

