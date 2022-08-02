Kendall Capital Management Has $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,834,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $214.37. 1,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

