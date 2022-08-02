Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. State Street Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

