Kendall Capital Management Sells 5,011 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.14% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,038. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

