Kendall Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 10,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.