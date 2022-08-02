Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.03-1.11 EPS.
Kforce Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 6,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46.
Insider Transactions at Kforce
In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kforce (KFRC)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.