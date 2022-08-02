Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.03-1.11 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 6,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

