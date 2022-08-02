Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$438.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 250,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kforce by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

