Kiaro (CVE:KO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2154000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Kiaro Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Kiaro

(Get Rating)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.