KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $79,803.63 and $41.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00126532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.