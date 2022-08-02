Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Cut by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 182,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 54,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,015. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

