Kinsale Capital Group’s (KNSL) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $241.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.01. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

