Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($70.10) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX traded up €0.26 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €44.61 ($45.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,746 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($84.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.34.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

