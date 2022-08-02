KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

