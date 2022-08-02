Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 18,863 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. PJT Partners accounts for 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. 473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,716. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PJT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

