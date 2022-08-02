Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

