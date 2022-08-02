Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 33,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,444. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

