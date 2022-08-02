Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,610 shares of company stock worth $430,995 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

F5 stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,804. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

