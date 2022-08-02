Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,811 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,592. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average of $237.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

