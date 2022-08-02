Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after buying an additional 763,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,622. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

