Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $622,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.23. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,033. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.